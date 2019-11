Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a Wingstop restaurant in McKinney Saturday night. (Published 44 minutes ago)

It happened at the location in the 1600 block of Central Expressway.

Police said a customer and an employee were hospitalized at Baylor Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers said the driver thought their car was in park when the car busted through the front glass wall.

Police haven't said whether charges will be filed.