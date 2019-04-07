2 Hospitalized After South Dallas Shooting

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in South Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of South Lamar Street, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Police said their initial investigation revealed two people were shot, and both were driven to hospitals by "private means." One person was taken to Baylor University Medical Center and the other to Baylor Medical Center at Uptown.

Police said Sunday morning they did not know the victims' condition, but detectives from the Dallas police "non-fatal shoot team" are investigating.

