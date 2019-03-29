2 Hospitalized After Collision With DART Streetcar - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hospitalized After Collision With DART Streetcar

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Area Rapid Transit is investigating after two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an accident with a streetcar Sunday, DART officials said.

    The couple was standing in the right of way on the tracks of the Dallas streetcar as the train was traveling north, a DART spokesperson said. They were facing north as the streetcar approached and the operator spotted them, applied the brake and sounded the horn to get their attention, DART said.

    The couple was hospitalized.

    No other information was available.

