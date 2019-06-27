2 Handguns Stolen After 27 Different Car Break-Ins at Irving Area Hotels

Irving Police say they are investigating a rash of break-ins at six different area hotels, where two handguns were stolen, Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Investigators said 27 different cars were broken into. 20 of those cars had windows broken out. Two handguns were stolen, along with other valuable items.

The break-ins happened in the parking lots of six different hotels along the service road of State Highway 183 near Valley View Lane.

Police said the break-ins occurred Thursday morning, between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

