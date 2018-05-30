2 Frisco Teens Arrested for School Shooting Threat: PD

Two students who were arrested Tuesday are accused of making threats towards a Frisco ISD middle school where they attend, police said.

The 14-year-olds were overheard talking about bringing guns to school and conducting a school shooting, police said. The students who heard the suspects told school staff, police said.

Frisco police were made aware of the threat Tuesday afternoon at Stafford Middle School, police said.

Frisco ISD resource officers were able to identify the two 14-year-old students and they were arrested. The teens face charges of exhibition of a firearm, a third degree felony, which is punishable by two to 10 years.

No firearms were displayed or brought to the school during the incident, but the threats met the criteria for the charges, police said.

The suspect’s names were not released due to being juveniles.

Frisco Police Chief John Bruce said in a statement, "The Frisco Police Department takes each of these school threats seriously. ALL statements of this nature will be handled swiftly and appropriately. Students need to understand that making threats could create a criminal record that will follow them for their entire lives. Make smart choices. If you see/hear something, say something!"

Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting "FRISCOPD" along with the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.