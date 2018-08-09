Two firefighters and one police officer were injured after a house caught fire in Frisco early Thursday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two firefighters and one police officer were injured at the scene of a house fire in Frisco early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of Burnt Prairie Lane at 4:10 a.m. after a patrol officer spotted smoke coming from a roof, according to a Frisco Fire Department spokesman.

Firefighters arrived eight minutes later and began attacking heavy smoke and flames shooting from the attic of a two-story home. The fire was under control about an hour later, the spokesman said in a news release.

One officer and two firefighters were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Crews were investigating what caused the fire.

