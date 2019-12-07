Shortly after 2 a.m., officers arrived at Brennan Avenue and Cold Springs Road, where they had received a report that a woman was lying on the ground next to a vehicle that had flipped over.

Two people were injured when they were ejected from an SUV that hit a parked semi-truck Saturday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

Officers determined the SUV clipped a parked semi on Brennan Avenue and rolled several times, ejecting two people inside.

A female was transported in critical condition and a male was taken in serious condition to the hospital. The woman was speaking with officers at the scene, police said.

