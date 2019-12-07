Two Ejected from SUV After Clipping Parked Semi: Fort Worth Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Two Ejected from SUV After Clipping Parked Semi: Fort Worth Police

By Claire Cardona

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two Ejected from SUV After Clipping Parked Semi: Fort Worth Police
    Shortly after 2 a.m., officers arrived at Brennan Avenue and Cold Springs Road, where they had received a report that a woman was lying on the ground next to a vehicle that had flipped over.

    Two people were injured when they were ejected from an SUV that hit a parked semi-truck Saturday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

    Shortly after 2 a.m., officers arrived at Brennan Avenue and Cold Springs Road, where they had received a report that a woman was lying on the ground next to a vehicle that had flipped over. 

    Officers determined the SUV clipped a parked semi on Brennan Avenue and rolled several times, ejecting two people inside.

    A female was transported in critical condition and a male was taken in serious condition to the hospital. The woman was speaking with officers at the scene, police said.

    Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

    [NATL] Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

    A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices