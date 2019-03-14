2 EF-1 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Wednesday Morning

Two EF-1 tornadoes touched down Wednesday during early morning severe storms, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The NWS said the twisters briefly touched down on the east side of Mineral Wells and west of Peaster, located in northwestern Parker County. Wind speeds ranged between 86-90 mph, a storm survey team found.

The tornadoes were part of a line of severe storms that decreased in intensity as they marched west to east. These brought hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rain to parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth region Wednesday between 4 and 7 a.m., leading to widespread power outages and many reports of damage.

Some of the storms were severe enough to cause more extensive damage. Powerful winds ripped the roof off an Amazon fulfillment warehouse in Irving. There were reports of damage to some jet bridges at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, and several planes were tossed upside down or severely damaged at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport.

There have been no other confirmed tornadoes related to the March 13 storm as of this writing.

Powerful winds from an overnight storm sent the roof of an Irving Amazon fulfillment center flying into the air and onto cars parked below. It happened as a line of severe storms moved through North Texas between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019)

The National Weather Service on Saturday confirmed an EF-0 tornado was responsible for damaging several Mesquite homes. The twister came through on the southwest side of the city some time before 8 a.m. Saturday as North Texas was hit by severe storms.