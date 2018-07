Two people died in a wrong-way crash in Grand Prairie early Friday morning, officials said. The southbound lanes of the tollway remain closed at Debbie Lane. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A Scion was driving north in the southbound lanes of State Highway 360 about 1 a.m. near Debbie Lane and the Scion collided with a white pickup truck, said Texas Department of Transportation Spokesman Lonny Haschel.

Both drivers died at the scene and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

No other information was available.