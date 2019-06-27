2 Dead in Wrong Way Crash on PGBT in Garland: DPS

Two drivers are dead Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash along President George Bush Turnpike in Garland. (Published June 27, 2019)

Two drivers are dead Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash along President George Bush Turnpike in Garland.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Shiloh Road, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said.

State Troopers had pulled over a suspected drunken driver on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes when they were notified that a wrong-way driver was heading in their direction. The troopers saw the gray Honda Civic approaching from the west and ran toward the concrete barrier to try to get the driver's attention.

The Honda continued east in the westbound lanes and eventually collided head-on with a black Ford Taurus, Haschel said.

The driver of the Honda died immediately, according to Haschel. The driver of the Ford died after being hospitalized at Medical City Plano.

Haschel said the driver of the Honda had made a U-turn on the westbound side of the PGBT near Midway Road, a distance of more than 10 miles from the scene of the crash.

Westbound PGBT remained closed through the morning hours Thursday between Campbell Road and Shiloh Road as the investigation continued, Haschel said. There was no timeframe on when the freeway would reopen.