2 Dead in Crashes on North Stemmons Freeway: Police

Two people are dead after two fatal crashes on North Stemmons Freeway on Thursday night, police say.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to an accident on Interstate 35 East northbound at about 10:45 p.m. A green sedan had heavy windshield damage on the driver's side, and the driver was in the middle of the highway.

The driver was dead when police arrived.

The driver is believed to have been a female, but it has not been officially confirmed.

Later that night, Dallas police responded to a crash at Interstate 35 East southbound at about 11:35 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a truck that had sustained significant damage to its hood during the accident.

A Hispanic male in his 50's died during the crash.

According to police, no vehicles fled the scene of either crash and no charges were reported.