2 Dead After Sunday Morning Trailer Fire

Two people died in a residential trailer fire in an unincorporated part of Dallas County early Sunday morning, according to the DeSoto Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Beckley View Road near Danieldale Road.

DeSoto fire said when its firefighters arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames. After they put out the blaze, they found that two residents and multiple animals had died in the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will be handled by the Dallas County Fire Marshall's Office.

