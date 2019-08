Dallas police say two men are dead after a shooting at a game room Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019.

Dallas police say two men are dead after a shooting at a game room Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Urban Avenue in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Investigators said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

So far, no arrest have been made. Police are investigating.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

The deaths mark the sixth and seventh murder in Dallas in the past five days.