Two people are dead after a motorcyle crash Saturday near DFW International Airport, police say.

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday near DFW International Airport, police say.

The crash happened at about 12:03 p.m. Saturday at the interchange between State Highway 183 and State Highway 360, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said the crash involved two motorcycles and one other vehicle. The two people who died, a man and a woman, were riding the same motorcycle, police said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured the crash, police said.

Gas Station Workers Arrested After Brutally Beating 2 Women