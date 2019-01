Texas State Troopers said two people are dead after a crash along State Highway 121 in Collin County.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Monday in Anna.

Investigators said the two people were both in a Chevrolet Camaro when the driver utilized a passing zone along Highway 121 to pass another driver.

State Troopers said the Camaro then left the road and slammed into a tree.

Total Lunar Eclipse Comes with Supermoon Bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create an eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter. (This video does not have audio) (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the crash.