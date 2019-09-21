2 Dead After Crash in Cleburne

Two people are dead after a crash in Cleburne Saturday afternoon that involved a truck pulling a cattle trailer, police said.
The collision happened at about 3:36 p.m. in the 5600 block of the westbound side of U.S. Highway 67 in Cleburne, according to police.
Police said a 2015 Chevrolet passenger car moved to the right shoulder and tried to turn around in front of a 2019 Ford pickup truck that was pulling a cattle trailer.
Both people in the Chevy -- a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Austin -- died in the crash, police said. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Police said they were investigating the crash.