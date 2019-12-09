2 Dead, 3 Injured in DeSoto Shooting Sunday

Two men were killed and three others seriously injured in a shooting in DeSoto Sunday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Wintergreen Road, DeSoto police said.

Initially reported as a home invasion, police said detectives could not confirm the account and have been trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police identified Monday the men killed in the shooting as David Daniel Young Jr., 21, and William Leon Smith, 43.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisconsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the officer with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019)

Police said the name of the other men injured in the shooting would not be released Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 469-658-3050.