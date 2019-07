Two people were fatally shot and two others were injured near a recreation center Sunday night in Dallas, police said.

The victims were gathered outside the rec center of Roseland Townhomes when another group fired at them, police said.

Police responded about 11:20 p.m. to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue, police said.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead, police said.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

No arrests were made. No other information was available.