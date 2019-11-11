Two men were found dead and a third man was hospitalized after an alleged drunken argument led to a shooting Sunday night in West Oak Cliff, Dallas police said. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Police believe the victims and witnesses were drinking alcohol before the incident and had an argument that escalated into the shooting, police said.

At about 11 p.m., Dallas police found a 55-year-old man slumped over in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck with several gunshot wounds to the chest at a commercial property at 340 S. Merrifield Road, police said. The second man was found lying on the ground between parked vehicles with a gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to a local hospital where they died of their injuries, police said. A third man was found shot in his left wrist and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims' names have not been released pending notification of the victims’ families. No other information was available.