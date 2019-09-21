2 Dead, 1 Charged in Dallas Shooting Friday Night

A 22-year-old man is charged with murder after officers found two men shot inside a car late Friday night in Dallas, police say.
Police were called to investigate reports of a shooting at about 10:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Field View Lane, near the Cedar Ridge nature preserve. Police found two men — a driver and a passenger — shot inside a dark-colored Nissan Sentra sedan.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said. Their identities will be made public following the notification of next of kin, investigators said.
Overnight, detectives named Dondi Turner, 22, as a suspect in the shooting. Early reports indicated Turner had been in a white Dodge Charger found at the scene of the shooting, according to police.
Turner was jailed on a charge of capital murder.
No further details were immediately available.