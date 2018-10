Two children were shot in east Fort Worth Sunday evening, Fort Worth police say.

Four people, including two three-year-olds, were shot in east Fort Worth Sunday evening, Fort Worth police say.

Police said one of the children was shot in the arm, while the other was struck in the leg. The other two shooting victims were 19- and 20-year-olds who were both shot in the leg.

All four were transported to area hospitals, police said.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Rosedale Street around 5:30 p.m.

