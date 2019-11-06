2 Carrollton Seventh Graders Charged With Felonies for Bringing Pellet Guns to School, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

2 Carrollton Seventh Graders Charged With Felonies for Bringing Pellet Guns to School, Police Say

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Carrollton Seventh Graders Charged With Felonies for Bringing Pellet Guns to School, Police Say
    Carrollton Police Department
    One of the three pellet guns seized by the Carrollton Police Department at Charles M. Blalack Middle School on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

    Two seventh grade boys who attend a Carrollton middle school were charged with felonies for bringing "realistic-looking pellet guns" to school Monday, police say.

    Carrollton police said they seized three pellet guns at Charles M. Blalack Middle School, in the 1700 block of E. Peters Colony Road, after they received an anonymous tip through the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD anonymous reporting system.

    The boys violated part of the Texas Education Code that covers the exhibition or use of firearms and is a third-degree felony, police said.

    Police "commended" the student who reported the pellet guns, but said they were also made aware of students who knew about the incident, but did not report it.

    Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    [NATL] Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

    More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices