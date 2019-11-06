One of the three pellet guns seized by the Carrollton Police Department at Charles M. Blalack Middle School on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Two seventh grade boys who attend a Carrollton middle school were charged with felonies for bringing "realistic-looking pellet guns" to school Monday, police say.

Carrollton police said they seized three pellet guns at Charles M. Blalack Middle School, in the 1700 block of E. Peters Colony Road, after they received an anonymous tip through the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD anonymous reporting system.

The boys violated part of the Texas Education Code that covers the exhibition or use of firearms and is a third-degree felony, police said.

Police "commended" the student who reported the pellet guns, but said they were also made aware of students who knew about the incident, but did not report it.

