2 Austin Officers Injured During Shooting Incident

Two Austin police officers were injured while running for safety after a gunman fired at them from inside an Austin home Sunday night, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.



The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspected shooter. Two officers were injured and were hospitalized.

A shots fired call was made in the 5500 block of Ponciana Drive.

One officer who was shot at was injured in the arm and the second officer was injured on his hand and knee, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.