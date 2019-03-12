2 Arrested for Stealing All Vehicles on Used Car Lot

Justin Wehrenberg and Delories Barnett were arrested in relation to five vehicles stolen from a used car lot in Decatur, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Deputies arrested two people Monday accused of stealing all the vehicles from a used car lot and burglarizing the lot's office, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened overnight Sunday into Monday at BAM Used Cars in Decatur. The sheriff's office said one of its lieutenant spotted the five stolen vehicles parked along a county road near Big Sandy Creek.

Two Parker County residents, 30-year-old Justin Wehrenberg and 31-year-old Delories Barnett, were arrested in relation to the incident, the sheriff's office said. The cars and the stolen property from the office, including computers, car titles and business checks, were recovered.

Sheriff's deputies said Wehrenberg and Barnett were also in possession of methamphetamine.