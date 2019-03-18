Police arrested Justanity Johnson, left, and Xavier Parham in connection to four aggravated robberies at North Texas Waffle House restaurants.

Police arrested two men in connection to aggravated robberies of four different North Texas Waffle House restaurants early Monday morning, Fort Worth police say.

Justanity Johnson and Xavier Parham, both 18, are accused of aggravated robbery of two Waffle House locations in Fort Worth, one in Saginaw and one in Roanoke, police said.

Police said the spree started around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a Waffle House on Oakland Boulevard in Fort Worth, followed 30 minutes later by another robbery along Alta Mere Drive. In total, police said the four robberies happened with in 80 minutes of each other.

Fort Worth police said the Grand Prairie Police Department helped them locate Johnson and Parham when, at about 2 a.m., officers spotted a black Ford Mustang that matched the vehicle description of the men who robbed the restaurants.

Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas

Two of the students' peers were killed in the massacre at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

Police said Johnson and Parham matched the description of the men who robbed the restaurants and were arrested. The Mustang they were driving had also been reported stolen.