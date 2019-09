Fort Worth police and SWAT responded to a house after reports of shots fired Sunday night, police said. (Published 27 minutes ago)

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Malta Avenue. A man and woman, who had children with them, eventually came out of the home and were arrested. Police are looking into child endangerment charges.

No injuries were reported.