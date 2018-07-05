2 Arrested After Fleeing Police With Baby in Tow

Two people from Dallas led police on a chase with a 6-month-old baby onboard after fleeing a Walmart in Terrell on Wednesday.

Antonio Pena, 40, and Nita Vasquez, 30, drove away as police arrived on the scene for a shoplifting call at 1900 W. Moore Ave, police said.

Pena faces a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, abandoning or endangering a child and theft with two or more previous convictions, police said. Vasquez faces a felony charge of abandoning or endangering a child and theft with two or more previous convictions, police said.



The pursuit ensued from Terrell into Mesquite and Pleasant Grove where the vehicle stopped because of a mechanical failure, police said.

The suspects were arrested and were found to have a 6-month-old in the vehicle, who was later released to family, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Units, Dallas Police helicopter unit and a Kaufman County constable assisted in the chase. The Department of Family and Protective Services was contacted due to the involvement of the child.