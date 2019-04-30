2 Arrested After Car Break-Ins at Grapevine Apartment Building - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

2 Arrested After Car Break-Ins at Grapevine Apartment Building

The break-ins happened April 24 in the parking garage of Aura Four44

By Chris Blake

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Arrested After Car Break-Ins at Grapevine Apartment Building
    Grapevine Police Department
    Deviejia Mitchell, left, and Zavion Nunley mugshots, Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

    Grapevine police say they arrested two men after a woman told them she saw one of the men breaking into her car in a parking garage April 24.

    The woman walked into the garage at Aura Four44 apartments in the 400 block of East Dallas Road in Grapevine to find a man breaking into her car, police said.

    Police said the woman went back inside and called police. When officers arrived, two men started to run, police said.

    After they started to run from officers, the two men split up, police said. An officer followed one of the men into a creek, where police said after a struggle, the officer found a loaded, stolen pistol in the man's waistband.

    Extreme Weather Photos: 2nd Cyclone Sweeps Over Mozambique

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos: Second Cyclone Sweeps Over Mozambique
    Saviano Abreu/United Nation OCHA via AP

    The second man ran down a street near the garage and was arrested, police said.

    Police said nearly a dozen car windows were broken in the Aura Four44 parking garage. Grapevine police urged residents to not only lock their vehicles, but to move anything of value out of the car or to a place where they are not visible -- even in a private garage.

    The men arrested, Devieja Mitchell and Zavion Nunley, face charges including burglary, resisting arrest, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal mischief and an outstanding warrant.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices