Grapevine police say they arrested two men after a woman told them she saw one of the men breaking into her car in a parking garage April 24.

The woman walked into the garage at Aura Four44 apartments in the 400 block of East Dallas Road in Grapevine to find a man breaking into her car, police said.

Police said the woman went back inside and called police. When officers arrived, two men started to run, police said.

After they started to run from officers, the two men split up, police said. An officer followed one of the men into a creek, where police said after a struggle, the officer found a loaded, stolen pistol in the man's waistband.

The second man ran down a street near the garage and was arrested, police said.

Police said nearly a dozen car windows were broken in the Aura Four44 parking garage. Grapevine police urged residents to not only lock their vehicles, but to move anything of value out of the car or to a place where they are not visible -- even in a private garage.

The men arrested, Devieja Mitchell and Zavion Nunley, face charges including burglary, resisting arrest, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal mischief and an outstanding warrant.