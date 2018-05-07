A child escaped a house fire and a possible murder-suicide at a Rockwall home Monday morning, police said.



Two adults were found dead inside the home, police said.



A citizen reported the fire about 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of White Water Drive. Police and fire officials arrived to the home engulfed in flames and found the two adults, police said.

A child that lived at the home had escaped and was found safe shortly after, police said.

The fire was controlled and officials are continuing to investigate.

The deceased adults have not been identified.