Two separate crashes in Wise County left two people dead and eight people injured, including five children, officials said.

The first crash left two people dead and the second crash was a result of the first crash, officials said.

1st Crash



A Chevrolet pickup was driving westbound on Texas Highway 114 south of Bridgeport when the Chevy crossed lanes for an unknown reason and struck a Dodge pickup that was driving eastbound, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Lonny Haschel said.

The driver and passenger in the Chevy died at the scene, Haschel said. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Wise Health System in Decatur with unknown injuries, Haschel said. The victims' names were not released.



2nd Crash

A driver who had five children as passengers sustained minor injuries and the children were taken to various hospitals. Two children had serious injuries and three had unknown injuries, Haschel said.

The second crash happened north of Bridgeport on TX-114 when traffic was stopped due to the first crash. The driver did not see the stopped traffic and struck a SUV, which then hit a third vehicle, Haschel said.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries and the driver of the third vehicle was transported with unknown injuries, Haschel said.

Both crashes are under investigation and no additional information was available.