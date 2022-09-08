$2.5M Awarded Towards Racial Equity in Dallas

More than 20 grantees now have more money to push forward their work towards racial equity in Dallas, thanks to The Dallas Foundation’s inaugural racial equity funding cycle.

“We’re confident these investments from our Racial Equity Fund will propel true, tangible change in the community where all of our neighbors can thrive and race no longer statistically dictates one's social outcome,” Matthew Randazzo, President & CEO of The Dallas Foundation said. “These 25 grantees rose to the top of hundreds of worthy applicants, all of whom are striving alongside us to make Dallas a more equitable place for everyone, and it’s our privilege to support and spotlight their important work.”

One of the grants was awarded to United to Learn, a nonprofit that works with elementary schools around Dallas. stepping in where public dollars stop.

“Our motto means that we really need to be providing more equitable resources and that’s what we are going to get to do because we are now part of this cohort and the community to have the opportunity to learn from other organizations and other provider and being a part of this cohort is going to mean a lot for our team as we come together to address systemic inequities across the community,” Abigail Williams, CEO of United to Learn said after winning one of the grants.

The Dallas Foundation was the first community foundation in Texas founded in 1929, and said they are hoping this year’s grantees were selected by a diverse grant committee reflective of the racial makeup of the Dallas community.

“We received 258 requests seeking nearly $34M during the application stage of this first Racial Equity Funding Cycle,” said The Dallas Foundation’s Chief Impact Officer Drexell Owusu. “And while we are very proud to invest over $2 million toward the trajectory-changing work of this year’s grantees, there is a significant need for more donors and partners to work with us to close this gap.”

This year’s recipients include: