19-Year-Old The Colony Man Missing ‘Under Suspicious Circumstances'

Police in The Colony are asking for the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old man who investigators believe to be endangered.
Jonathan Houston, 19, was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment community near the intersection of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway, according to a police news release.

The release stated Houston's disappearance is "under suspicious circumstances and he is believed to be missing and endangered." No further information about his disappearance was immediately available.

Police described Houston as a 5-foot-10-inch-tall Black male with a slender build, weighing 130 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket over a white athletic cut tank top, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Anyone with information that can help locate Houston is asked to call Det. Roy Murray at 972-625-1887 with reference to case number 2021-1052.

