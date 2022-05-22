19-Year-Old Shot, Killed at Outdoor Event in Southeast Dallas

A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Dallas. Police are asking the public for information and a mother is grieving her son.

Emma Campos watched her son, 19-year-old Uriel Alberto Enriquez, walk out the door Saturday night not knowing it would be the last time.

“I just want my son to make it home back safe,” Campos said. “That’s all any mother wants.”

Before he left, Enriquez told his mother he wanted to look nice for a night out and asked her to fix a shirt he planned to wear.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I usually do that for him and actually I got to dress my son for the last time,” she said.

He didn’t make it back home. Around 1:30 a.m. Dallas Police were called to a shooting at an outdoor venue located at 9518 Timberloam Drive. They found Enriquez in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Enriquez’s cousin, Mario Tudon, said the family didn’t know much about the event, but information about had made rounds on social media.

“There’s going to be a group, there’s going to be band, everybody is going to be there,” said Tudon. “It’s just a party and I’m pretty sure he thought it was going to be a regular party, just drinking, having fun.”

It is unknown at this time whether the event organizers and promoters had a permit or whether the event was ever overcapacity. As for the person responsible for the shooting, Tudon wants answers.

“What’s the reason? Give me a reason, please. That’s what I really want to know,” he said.

While a family waits for justice, they grieve the loss of someone they say loved to make his family laugh.

“Losing my son is like someone ripped your heart,” Campos said.

Requests for copies of the contract between party promoters and the landowner have not been granted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-4236.