19-Year-Old Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Murder of Garland Store Clerk

Garland police believe the men are behind four other robberies

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a Garland store clerk in 2018.

Chavez Tyree Nash was found guilty of capital murder for his role in the death of 35-year-old Manish Panday.

Nash and his cousin, 23-year-old Darrell Dewayne Nash, were arrested in Dallas in January of 2018.

According to police, the two men held up Panday at the Exxon gas station on Broadway Boulevard and East Oates Road. There was a struggle for the gun, and Panday was killed.

Police published surveillance video of the robbery at the Exxon gas station, and in court records, police say a relative of the two men and other witnesses came forward with information that led to their arrests.

Police said the pair of cousins may be behind at least four other robberies in Garland and additional crimes in another city.

Darrell Nash also faces a capital murder charge for the death of Panday.

