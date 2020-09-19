Fort Worth

19-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Fort Worth

Alfredo Olivares Jr was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died of his injuries

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Fort Worth as he was hanging out in the street, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to the shooting in the 4100 block of Valentine Street, near Clover Lane.

The victim was identified as Alfredo Olivares Jr by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Olivares was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, and police did not have information on a motive for the shooting.

