19-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at West Oak Cliff Apartments: Dallas Police

Dallas police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man Tuesday night in west Oak Cliff.

Officers responded at about 7:13 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Luna Blanca Apartments in the 3700 block of Mt. Ranier Street.

Jaan Nathan Cantu was found on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said no suspects have been identified or apprehended, and the motive and circumstances surrounding Cantu's killing are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or email josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.