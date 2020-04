A 19-year-old man drowned Saturday afternoon after the boat he was in capsized in a stock pond, police say.

Alonso Tovar-Rios and his friend took the boat on about 1:30 p.m. to the pond on private property in the 3400 block of South Beltline Road when it capsized.

His friend made it to the shore, but Tovar-Rios did not. The Dallas Police Department's dive team found his body at 5:30 p.m.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.