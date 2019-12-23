19-Year-Old Man Confesses to Killing Sister

Detectives in The Colony have arrested a 19-year-old man they say confessed to killing his 23-year-old sister.

Eduardo Arevalo is currently in The Colony jail and has been charged with Capital Murder.

Investigators say Viridiana Arevalo was reported missing from the family's home on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Officers said that she was last seen by a family member and had made some statements about harming herself, leading investigators to believe that she was in danger.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 23, where they found Viridiana unconscious in an alley.

Video evidence gathered at the scene, as well as at the home, led investigators to focus on Eduardo as their main suspect. He later confessed to police that he killed Viridiana on Monday, Dec. 16 because of a family conflict. Eduardo stated that he killed Viridiana in the home, then placed her inside his car and took her body to an area outside of The Colony. Eduardo stated that on Sunday, Dec. 22, he went back to the location where he dumped the body and transported it back to The Colony. He stated that he then dumped the body in the alley where it was later found by police.

Police said Viridiana was pregnant at the time of her death and Eduardo could face additional charges at a later time.