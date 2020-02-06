19-Year-Old Killed During Shooting in Grand Prairie

A 19-year-old was killed during a shooting in Grand Prairie on Thursday.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of South Forum Drive at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found an adult male in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a local trauma center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Derrick Johnson.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the encounter was not random.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information about this case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 972-988-8477 or online at www.GPCrimeStoppers.org