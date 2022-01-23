19-Year-Old in Custody After DeSoto Fatal Shooting: Police

One person is in custody after a fatal shooting in DeSoto on Sunday morning.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, the shooting occurred at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road near Hampton Road.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers found that an unidentified male has been shot in the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found evidence of a gun battle and determined that the suspected shooter had also been wounded in the exchange, police said.

According to police, a short while later, officers confirmed that a potential suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Police said detectives followed up, secured a warrant, and took 19- year-old Julian Jones of Dallas into custody.

Jones is being held pending arraignment, police said.

According to police, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and detectives are still trying to identify the victim inside the apartment.

Police said they believe that this was an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public at large.

DeSoto police are asking that anyone with information related to this case notify them at 972-223-6111 and ask to leave a message for Sergeant Joshua Parker.