A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in Dallas, police say.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at a West Dallas apartment complex located at 3707 Mt. Rainer Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 19-year-old Jaan Nathan Cantu lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Cantu was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not currently identified or apprehended any suspects in Cantu's murder and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Josue Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or email josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 096607-2021.

According to NBC 5's count, Cantu is the 89th homicide this year in Dallas.