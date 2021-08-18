Arlington 19-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter in Accidental Shooting of Mother

A 19-year-old teenager was arrested and charged with manslaughter in an Aug.10 accidental shooting of her mother, Arlington police said.

Police said Lauran McCutcheon and Bobby Davis, 23, were involved in a fight at an Arlington apartment complex last Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, McCutcheon was attempting to keep a gun from Davis in the dispute when the gun discharged and killed Zoneta Little, 38.

Davis, who the affidavit said was the father of McCutcheon's child, was arrested on one count of possession of a stolen firearm as well as a marijuana possession charge and outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen and was in Davis' vehicle at the time.

Initially, police released McCutcheon after interviewing her on Tuesday. According to the affidavit, she returned for an interview voluntarily the next day and said she and Davis wrestled over the firearm for 30 sounds before it accidentally fired.

Police said McCutcheon then turned herself in Monday to Arlington Jail after an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 12.

She was transferred to a Tarrant County jail, where she is held on $5,000 bond.