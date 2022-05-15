One man is dead and a 19-year-old is in police custody after a fatal car crash involving a man in a wheelchair, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began when 19-year-old Juan Segura-Mendez was driving a Dodge pickup truck southbound in the 2200 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

Police said a 36-year-old male driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an empty trailer northbound on South Buckner Boulevard at the time of the crash.

A Hyundai Sonata was stopped at the stop sign on Cordell Drive as a man in a motorized wheelchair began to cross the street, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, as the Chevrolet driver was making the left turn, Segura-Mendez struck the trailer it was towing.

Police said the trailer then swung around and hit the pedestrian, forcing him to collide with the Hyundai, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, Segura-Mendez was subsequently arrested for intoxication manslaughter.