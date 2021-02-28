Teen Arrested for Breaking Into Fenway Park

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into Fenway Park early Saturday, Boston police confirm.

Police say Seamus Webster, of Newburyport, made entry into the stadium around 1:40 a.m. at 4 David Ortiz Way.

Webster was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering nighttime, police said.

The news outlet Live Boston first reported the arrest. That report, which cited unnamed officials at Fenway Park, said Webster was one of seven people who attempted to scale the Green Monster. The other six were stopped and questioned.

A Boston police representative told NBC10 Boston that other people besides Webster found at the scene Saturday morning were identified and let go.

It wasn't immediately clear if Webster had an attorney who could speak to the trespassing and breaking-and-entering charges.

Webster's arrest comes almost two weeks after a TikTok video began circulating on social media showing two young men trespassing on the field of a closed Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Boston Police are investigating after a video posted on social media shows two young men on the field of a closed Fenway Park.

In the video, two people could be seen running onto the snow-covered diamond, pretending to throw pitches and hit balls inside Boston's beloved ballpark, which has served as one of Massachusetts' mass vaccination sites since Feb. 1.

The Boston Police Department confirmed they were investigating the trespassing incident, while a spokesperson for the Boston Red Sox said the organization was aware of it and actively working with police to identify the suspects.

After that incident, which the Red Sox said occurred earlier this month, the team issued a statement, saying in part that they take matters of security "very seriously" and they are "constantly working to improve Fenway Park’s comprehensive security systems to prevent future incidents of this nature."