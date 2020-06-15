19 Residents of Plano Memory Care Facility Hospitalized With Coronavirus Symptoms

Nineteen residents of a memory care facility in Plano were hospitalized Monday after they showed coronavirus symptoms, a city spokesman says.

Fire-Rescue personnel had been conducting state-mandated COVID-19 tests at the Arbor Hills Memory Care Community when they discovered the cluster of symptoms at the 69-bed facility in the 2600 block of West Plano Parkway, between Independence Parkway and Custer Road.

The residents were taken to different hospitals and Arbor Hills was notifying their relatives, city spokesman Steve Stoler said.

Four of the residents had tested positive for the virus by Monday evening, according to a written statement from Koelsch Communities, which operates Arbor Hills. The facility expects to receive the remaining test results over the next several days.

