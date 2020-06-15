Dallas Morning News

19 Residents of Plano Memory Care Facility Hospitalized With Coronavirus Symptoms

By LaVendrick Smith / The Dallas Morning News, Dana Branham / The Dallas Morning News and Aria Jones / The Dallas Morning News

A Plano Fire-Rescue ambulance departs from Arbor Hills Memory Care Community in Plano on Monday. Plano Fire-Rescue officials were at the facility doing COVID-19 testing and discovered at least 17 patients who were symptomatic and needed hospitalization.
Smiley N. Pool / The Dallas Morning News

Nineteen residents of a memory care facility in Plano were hospitalized Monday after they showed coronavirus symptoms, a city spokesman says.

Fire-Rescue personnel had been conducting state-mandated COVID-19 tests at the Arbor Hills Memory Care Community when they discovered the cluster of symptoms at the 69-bed facility in the 2600 block of West Plano Parkway, between Independence Parkway and Custer Road.

The residents were taken to different hospitals and Arbor Hills was notifying their relatives, city spokesman Steve Stoler said.

Four of the residents had tested positive for the virus by Monday evening, according to a written statement from Koelsch Communities, which operates Arbor Hills. The facility expects to receive the remaining test results over the next several days.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

