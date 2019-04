Fort Worth police say a 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot during a drive-by shooting, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of East Rosedale Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to JPS Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

So far no witnesses or suspects have been identified.

