Everman Police are searching for this man, 26-year-old Jhamal Farris, in connection to a murder that occurred on August 1, 2018.

What to Know Homicide happened on August 1, 2018 at Clyde Pittman Park.

Police searching for alleged suspect, 26-year-old Jhamal Farris, of Fort Worth.

If you have any information, contact Everman Police.

Police in Everman are searching for a man they said shot and killed a 19-year-old at a city park.

The shooting happened at Clyde Pittman Park on August 1, 2018. Police said they got to the park and found Kelvin Hayes, 19, of Fort Worth, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hayes was taken to the hospital, but later died.

On Wednesday evening, the Everman Police Department put out an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect, identified as Jhamal Farris, 26, of Fort Worth.

Police said Farris is a black male, 5'11'' and weighs about 223 pounds.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Farris, contact Everman Police at 817-293-2923.