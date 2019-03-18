19-Year-Old Fatally Wounded in Reported Fight at Fort Worth Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
19-Year-Old Fatally Wounded in Reported Fight at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

Published 2 hours ago

    A 19-year-old man was fatally shot and another person was injured after police were called to a Fort Worth apartment for reports of a fight and gunshots Sunday night, police said.

    Police and fire crews responded about 9 p.m. to the 8000 block of Joshua Drive for reports of a fight in progress, police said. The 911 caller said about 50 people were physically fighting then heard gunshots, police said.

    Police found the 19-year-old, who died of his gunshot wounds.

    The second victim was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

    Homicide detectives were at the scene.

    No other information was available.

