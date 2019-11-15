19 Foster Children Get Forever Families at Tarrant County Adoption Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
19 Foster Children Get Forever Families at Tarrant County Adoption Day

By Noelle Walker

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    The Tarrant County Family Law Center in downtown Fort Worth was filled Friday morning with costumed superheroes, balloons, and love as 19 foster children were adopted into their 'forever homes'.

    "I would call it the best day of the year," Associate 231st District Court Judge Lindsay DeVos said.

    Among the children being adopted, 4-year old Jayden Wallace, who has been fostered by Laura and Russell Wallace for more than a year.

    "I think today symbolizes hope," Laura Wallace said. "We just can't imagine our family without him."

    The adoption ceremony was short, with promises to love Jayden. When his new dad carried Jayden to the judge's bench, he asked the boy what his name was. "Jayden Jeremiah Wallace," he said with a smile.

    Nationwide, there are more than 125,000 foster children waiting to be adopted. In Tarrant County alone, there are 120 foster children looking for a 'forever home'. About 400 abused and neglected children in Tarrant County are waiting for a volunteer advocate to help them find those homes.

    "I just tell them be prepared," DeVos said. "It's not going to be easy, but I think the right ones step up and make themselves available."

    "Just couldn't be happier that we know he's going to be with us forever now," Russell Wallace said.

