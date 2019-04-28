The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office seized 19 animals from a property in Kaufman County Thursday.

There were 13 dogs, five cats and one horse. There were three dead puppies and three dead dogs found in shed-type structures, according to the SPCA of Texas.

“One dog and three cats were found inside the living area of the residence, which was filled with feces, urine, trash and other debris” the SPCA of Texas stated. “Three dogs were found closed inside an adjoining bathroom, which held feces-filled sinks and a feces-filled bathtub. One deceased cat was also found in the bathroom. Several deceased birds were found inside filthy cages in the living area.”

The animals had various medical issues, including hair loss, eye issues, wounds, flea infestation, long nails and injured limbs, according to the SPCA of Texas.

The dogs and cats were taken to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center and the horse was taken to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center.

There will be a civil custody hearing Tuesday at the Kaufman County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1.